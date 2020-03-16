Malawi: Doctors Say Too Early to Ban Handshake, Gatherings in Malawi Over Coronavirus

16 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Medical Society of Malawi president Amos Nyaka says it is too early for Malawi to ban public gatherings and handshake greetings in the wake of coronavirus that has hit South Africa and other countries.

Amos Nyaka, the society's president, says too early to ban handshake in Malawi

Nyaka said this just a day after state vice president Saulos Chilima called for strict measures to prevent the disease saying people should do knee high or elbow to elbow greetings instead of handshake greetings.

But Nyaka said it is too early to put in place those measures.

"It is premature to start observing strict measures such as the ban of public gatherings. This disease is not yet here so no need to panic," he said.

Chief director in the ministry of Health Charles Mwansambo said the current preventive measures are enough to deal with the situation as of now.

Mwansambo said there are 170 people in coronavirus quarantine whom he said are monitored by government health officials.

"The preventive measures are enough as of now. We have not yet reached where we can stop people from shaking hands," he said.

This comes at a time when people are accusing the government of not doing enough to prevent the disease.

