Malawi Army, Police Advised to Defy Orders to Shoot Peaceful Protesters

16 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

State Vice-President Saulos Chilima has told the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers and the police to defy orders to shoot down peaceful protesters.

One of the demonstrations organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition

Speaking at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre on Sunday, Chilima said it was illegal to shoot down peaceful protesters.

"Let me talk to you now as the country's state vice president, do not take any orders that will force you to shoot peaceful protesters. This is illegal," said Chilima.

His advice to the state security agents comes barely a week after president Peter Mutharika warned Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) that he had instructed the MDF and the police to deal with protesters who would invade state residences in a bid to shut them down.

President Mutharika has received stinging criticism for ordering the police to arrest prominent rights activists; Timothy Mtambo, Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka on allegations that they were inciting people to shut down the state residences.

Chilima said Malawi is a democratic state where peaceful protests are allowed.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.