Ghana: Govt Advises Visitors Against Travel to Ghana ... As Part of Fight Against COVID-19

The government has issued a travel advice to all potential visitors into Ghana as part of measures to contain the outbreak of the Covid-19 in the country.

The six-point travel advisory among other things strongly discourages all travels into the country until further notice.

Addressing the media in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the travel advice had become necessary in the wake of the confirmation of Covid-19 in the country.

He said apart from government strongly discouraging all travels into the country, any traveller, apart from Ghanaian citizens and persons with Ghana residence, persons who within the last 14 days had been to a country that had recorded at least 200 cases of Covid-19 would not be admitted into the country.

"Airlines are instructed not to allow such persons to embark, border posts are instructed not to allow such persons into the jurisdiction," he said.

Mr Nkrumah said in addition, there would be a 14-day self quarantine for persons who were otherwise allowed to enter Ghanaian jurisdiction, stressing that "Guidelines for self-quarantine will be available at various Ghanaian ports of entry."

He said enforcement protocols were being deployed in collaboration with state security and health authorities and persons determined to be unable to satisfactorily self-quarantine would be quarantined by the state.

The Minister said as part of the travel advice, any admissible traveller who exhibited symptoms of Covid-19 would be quarantined and tested upon reaching Ghana.

He noted that with the exception of the first advice which strongly discourages travel into the country that takes immediate effect, all the other points would come into effect at 1pm on Tuesday.

Mr Nkrumah said the advice would be reviewed as and when the situation required and called on the public and the media to cooperate with the authorities.