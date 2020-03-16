Ghana: VR GWCL Ladies Donate Building Materials to Roof Vodzakpo Roman Catholic School

Vodzakpo — Members of the Volta Regional Ghana Water Company Limited Ladies Association have donated building materials to roof a three-classroom shed at the Vodzakpo Roman Catholic Primary School in the Agotime Ziope District.

The items included two bundles of roofing sheets, a consignment of nails, eight pieces of roofing wood and ten bags of cement.

They were presented to the head teacher of the school, Mr Thompson Afeku by the National President of GWCL Ladies Association, Mrs Juliana Konama Amponsah-Asiamah last week Friday at Vodzakpo.

Mrs Amponsah-Asiamah said that the gesture was in line with a promise made last year by the association to help the school.

The promise was made when members of the association visited the school last year to donate learning materials to the children.

She said the association was highly committed to supporting communities in the area of education.

Mr Afeku thanked the Water Ladies for the gesture, saying it would help the school to perform creditably.

He appealed to NGOs, philanthropists and individuals to assist the school with teachers' quarters, desks and toilet facilities.

Mr Afeku said that most of the students came to school hungry, and appealed to the government to include the school in the School Feeding Programme.

Meanwhile, the Assemblyman for Vodzakpo, Emmanuel Xorse Adorbley thanked Pencil of Promise, an NGO for providing the school with a three-unit classroom block.

He appealed to the government to assist the school with another classroom block, provide the community with water and also fix their road to the area.