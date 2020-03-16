Ghana: Let's Intensify Mathematics Education

Ghana was expected to join other countries of the world last Saturday March 14, to observe the maiden International Day of Mathematics (IDM), to raise awareness on the importance of mathematics in our everyday life.

The day was to be marked to highlight the role mathematics plays in science and technology in improving human lives, such as empowering women and girls as well as its contributions to the achievements made so far in the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 agenda of the United Nations.

However, the programme, scheduled to have taken place at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research of the University of Ghana (UG) was called off at the last hour due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Ghana has so far recorded six confirmed cases of COVID-19 and as part of measures to stem the spread of the virus, the university authorities placed temporary ban on large gatherings on campus.

The African Institute of Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) and the Department of Mathematic of the UG had put together the programme, involving the exhibition and a symposium for experts in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM), to raise public awareness on the role of mathematics in the organisation of modern society, including economics, financing, health, transport systems and telecommunications.

The International Mathematic Union is leading the IDM project with the support of 16 international organisations across the globe and all countries of the world were expected to participate in activities to commemorate the day. The day was instituted last November at the 40th General Conference of UNESCO.

Accordingly, March 14 has been chosen as the day because it was already being celebrated in many countries as Pi Day based on the fact that some countries write 3/14 and the mathematical constant Pi is approximately 3.14.

Mathematic as the theme connotes, is everywhere. The literature amply demonstrates that travelling through the world is guided by precise mathematical calculations based on the position of the Sun, the Stars and the Global Positioning System satellite.

The experts explain that science explores the inside of the human body through the Computerised Tomography (CT) scan and Magnetic Resonance Imaging, by building images out of numerical data through mathematical algorithms.

They further maintain that it is Mathematics that has brought the world this far; and continues to lead mankind to further discoveries to improve our well-being. And so, we need to celebrate Mathematics Day.

The Ghanaian Times associates itself with the assertions of the experts and throws its weight behind the efforts to celebrate one of the most important academic subjects that has shaped the world and continues to guide us in our development efforts.

We regret that the conference had to be called off at the last minute and share in the disappointment of the organisers for their inability to hold the maiden all important conference due to no fault of theirs.

We sincerely hope that they will find another time to mark the day when t he COVD-19 scare dies down.

We highly commend UNESCO for putting aside a day for member countries to observe mathematics education in order to raise public awareness of the importance of mathematics in our daily lives.

Undoubtedly, there is no opportune time to raise public awareness and deepen public appreciation of mathematics education among Ghanaian than now. Apart from mathematic-phobia among some sections of the student, the human race has moved into a technological world where mathematics is playing a very important role.

There is therefore, no excuse any longer for anyone to ignore the role of mathematics in our lives. What is needed to be done is for countries around the globe to step up efforts to make the teaching and learning of mathematic much more lively and easier to attract maximum attention of the students for the benefit of the peoples.

Indeed, our quest for sustainable development hinges on the mathematics and the sciences.