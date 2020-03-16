Ghana: No Handshakes, Hugging As National House of Chiefs Meet in Kumasi

Kumasi — Members of the National House of Chiefs (NHOC) during their first general meeting of the year on Friday in Kumasi broke protocol with their normal handshake and warm hugs when they had to throw fists in the air to welcome themselves due to the outbreak of Corona virus in the country.

The President of the House, Togbe Afede XIV, who led the change of protocol, was observed going round greeting members with a fist in the air where they also replied same.

For the first time, the House appeared to be more equipped as members were supplied with hand sanitisers to protect themselves.

Togbe Afede when addressing the House indicated that since cases of the virus had been recorded in the country, it was about time good personal hygiene became of grave concern to the public.

He tasked Nananom to join the campaign in educating their subjects in the preventive measures of the virus which could claim lives.

Togbe Afede commended the government for its preparations against the virus considering the allocation of 100 million dollars and called for the judicious use of the funds.

He was hopeful that, the country's current situation of the virus does not worsen as the country employed appropriate approaches in handling the virus.

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu in a press statement, confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19. Similarly four additional cases were confirmed on Sunday, March 15, 2020 bring the total number of confirmed cases to six.

All the six cases are said to have been imported into the country.