Ghana: Bread Seller Stabbed to Death At Nkawkaw

16 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman

Koforidua — A 24-year-old man, Yaw Johnson, has been arrested by the Nkawkaw police for stabbing a bread seller to death at Asona, a village near Nkawkaw, in the Eastern Region.

The suspect was said to have stabbed Esther Afrifa, 24, who was selling by the roadside, and escaped from the scene, but was later arrested.

According to the police, Esther who was stabbed many times in her abdomen and hands, was quickly rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

The suspect is currently in police custody assisting in investigations.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed this to the Ghanaian Times, and said the incident happened on Friday at about 9:34pm.

The suspect, he said, went to the roadside where the deceased was selling and stabbed her several times without any provocation.

DSP Tetteh said the police received a report from the husband of the deceased, who proceeded to the hospital where the victim had been rushed to only to find out that his wife had passed on.

He said the Nkawkaw police patrol team proceeded to the village and arrested the suspect.

