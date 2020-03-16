Ghana: Businessman Shot By Suspected Armed Robbers At Kanda 441

A businessman, George Anogornuwor, was last Saturday shot in the abdomen by suspected armed robbers at Kanda 441 near Nima, a suburb of Accra.

The victim's colleague, Jacob Badu, suffered head injuries when the robbers hit him with the butt of a gun.

Anogornuwor, who was operated on at the Accra Regional Hospital where he was rushed to, is currently on admission at the facility, whilst Badu had been treated and discharged.

The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, confirmed the robbery to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stating that the police have mounted a search for the arrest of the suspects.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that on March 14, at about 1p.m, there was robbery at Kanda 441, where one of the victims was shot in the abdomen.

The police rushed to the scene, but the victims had already been taken to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital for treatment.

The police gathered from the victims at the hospital that, they supply mobile phone credit cards and were attacked by two men, wearing masks and holding pistols, who demanded for their bags.

The victims told the police one of the robbers fired a warning shot before the other robber struck the head of Badu with the pistol and collected his bag containing unspecified amount of money.

However, one of the robbers shot Anogorornuwor in the abdomen when he resisted.

In another development, DSP Tenge said the police undertook a dawn swoop at Baastona in Accra, and arrested 26 suspected criminals who were in possession of narcotic drugs, eight mobile phones and five laptops, suspected to have been stolen from their victims.

She said the suspects were in the custody of the police, adding that the drugs would be sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis.