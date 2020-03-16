Ghana: No Disruption of Flights At KIA - Kofi Adda Assures

16 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minister of Aviation, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, has assured the public that there will be no disruption of flights at the Kotaka International Airport (KIA) on March 17.

This debunked an earlier claim by the Union and Professional Association that they would disrupt flights within the country's airspace, if management of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) failed to deal with encroachment on some aviation lands.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday signed by the Minister stated that, significant progress had been made in addressing the issues raised by the two associations as such does not warrant any action that would disrupt the operation of the GCAA.

It indicated that other issues including the removal of the Air Commodore Rexford G.M Acquah (rtd) of the Governing Board and a freeze on all activities on GCAA lands, including La Wireless and Nkwantanang have been forwarded to the President through his Chief of Staff.

The statement said the two associations at a meeting on March 3 were assured that government was working around the clock to address their concernS, and urged them to be calm, whilst amicable settlement is found to the problem, to which they agreed.

"The outcome has since been communicated to the Union and Professional Associations with whom an understanding was reached that cessation of work on the said lands had been ordered and that no disruption of services within Ghana's airspace would occur," the statement added.

The two groups, the statement explained, promised not to issue any press statement on cessation of work and deemed the press release issued by the group as "betrayal of the spirit of cooperation," adding that "the threat would impact negatively on society, especially at a time that the coronavirus pandemic was posing serious challenges to the global aviation industry."

