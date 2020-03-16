Zimbabwe: Matobo to Host Traditional Food, Beverages Exhibition

15 March 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Sindiso Dube

Amagugu International Heritage Centre, run by historian Pathisa Nyathi in conjunction with African Food Revolution, will next month host the fourth edition of the Amagugu Traditional Food and Beverage Expo.

The annual event runs from April 9 to 11 in Matobo district, Matabeleland South.

In the era of climate change, the expo promotes drought-resistant varieties and showcase nutritious indigenous food.

Corporates would also partake in the expo showcasing their products, while locals would gather their yields exhibiting indigenous dishes.

"It's an expo that seeks to bring people together, promote cultural exchange and most importantly to exhibit diverse foods and indigenous dishes," Nyathi said.

"Amagugu will open its gates on April 9 for local community members exhibiting wild fruits, wild berries, traditional beverages and indigenous dishes.

"Corporates would also showcase their products both for advertisement and sale."

Nyathi said the event would start at 9am and end at 5pm during the three days.

"Students from tertiary institutions would also visit the centre to learn about the diverse foods, dishes and recipes. For this edition we have top chefs from across southern Africa," he said.

Amagugu Traditional Food and Beverage Expo was established in 2016, but it became popular during the following edition that saw an increase in the number of participants and visitors.

The expo attracts more than 1 000 annually. Its final day is mainly focused on mountain climbing and braai on the rocks.

