Nigeria: Terrorists Suffer More Defeat, Surrender in Northeast

16 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
The Nigerian Army's troops of Operation Lafiya Dole has inflicted devastating defeat on Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in the northeast.

Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, in a statement yesterday, said the troops recorded successes recorded in the ongoing clearance operations in the theatre of operation in the northeast.

He said the troops had sustained the recent defeat exacted on the terrorists with more rigour in Damboa and Garkida towns of Borno and Adamawa States, respectively.

Iliyasu said the devastating defeat suffered by the insurgents had continued to widen the cracks and animosities exposed recently within the ranks and files of the Boko Haram sect on one hand and between it and its rival splinter sect on the other.

"This is providing the troops with the much needed tonic to continue to decimate the terrorists in a bid to expeditiously end their obnoxious activities."

Iliyasu revealed that two Boko Haram terrorists: Musa Mohammed 21-year-old and Maina Liman 35-year-old surrendered to the troops of 202 Battalion at Tashan Goto in Bama Local Government Area on March 5.

He said that the surrendered terrorists confessed that they worked for Nakib (a Boko Haram Captain) at Bula Umar vllage.

He added that the surrendered terrorists further revealed that a number of their members were killed by the troops in recent times.

According to him, the surrendered insurgents hinted that many of their members were wandering in the forest and willing to surrender to troops because they are tired. (NAN)

