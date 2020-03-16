Kenya: Why Repeat Football Polls Will Be Held in Two Counties

16 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board has announced that it will on Wednesday conduct repeat elections in two counties where candidates tied in votes during the initial polls conducted on Saturday.

Nine counties held their elections but candidates in Kisii and Nyeri tied. The Electoral Board chairperson Kentice Tikolo said the elections were free and fair.

Tikolo said there were no elections in more than 35 counties because candidates for positions of the chairman, secretary general, treasurer, youth and women representatives were all unopposed.

"We have finished planning for the re-run on Wednesday. As per the rules, these candidates will have a second and even third chance to win the election," Tikolo told Nation Sport.

In Kisii, Yobes Onkangi and Jezreel Bikeri, who are vying for the FKF Kisii County chairmanship, both received seven votes. In the same county, Lameck Onguro and Paul Nyambengo, who are eyeing the youth representative seat, also got seven votes each.

There was a different scenario in Nairobi west branch. Caleb Malwei easily beat Charles Njoroge by 44 votes to 17 to win the chairman's position.

Charles Kaindi was elected the branch's secretary after defeating Martin Karanja by 55 votes to six.

In Kwale, Hamisi Mwakoja received five of the seven votes cast to win the county chairmanship, while Bakari Hamisi also beat Juma Gatiwi in the battle for the treasurer's seat.

Luthers Mokua and Protus Simiyu were elected chairman in Nyamira and Trans-Nzoia branches, respectively.

Besides gaining the mandate to develop football in their respective regions for the next four years, the elected officials will also be tasked with electing the national officials during the polls scheduled for March 27.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa and his deputy Doris Petra are unopposed.

