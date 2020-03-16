Rwandan Peacekeepers in South Sudan Decorated for 'Distinguished Service'

The United Nations, on Thursday, decorated 186 Rwandan police peacekeepers serving in South Sudan with the 'UN Service Medal' in recognition of their professional and distinguished service under its mission in South Sudan.

Those decorated include 160 officers under Rwanda Formed Police Unit Two (FPU-2), 26 Individual Police Officers (IPOs), and UN-Police Chief of Staff, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Barthelemy Rugwizangoga.

A medal parade ceremony was held at the FPU-2 base camp in the capital Juba and was presided over by UNMISS Police Commissioner, Unaisi Lutu Vuniwaqa.

The FPU is charged with protection of high profile officials, public order management, protection of internally displaced persons, key installations and infrastructures, patrols and escort duties, among others. On the other hand, IPOs act as trainers and mentors.

The ceremony was also attended by peacekeepers from other contributing countries as well as senior officers from South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS).

Present at the function was Brig. Gen. Eugene Nkubito, Sector Commander for Juba.

Vuniwaqa thanked the Government of Rwanda for its commitment to international peace. She further lauded the decorated officers for their hard work, courage and dedication in performing professionally and with integrity.

She said the United Nations and the people of South Sudan were proud of their peacekeeping services.

"Fellow peacekeepers, finally it has been a pleasure to have awarded you the UN peacekeeping medals in recognition of your outstanding work in South Sudan. Your medals represent a personal sacrifice you have made as part of our joint endeavor to protect civilians and sustain durable peace in this country," Madam Vuniwaqa said.

"I commend your dedication and commitment in this regard and would like to acknowledge the wide range of operational tasks that you have undertaken during your deployment, including patrolling, security checking, escorting VIP and other delegations. Your effort has been critical to the success of UNMISS, particularly here in Juba. You can be sure that your work has had positive effect on the lives of South Sudanese."

She particularly lauded the decorated female officers for working hand-in-hand with their male counterparts to maintain security during operations.

"It pleases me greatly to note that there are 14 females in your contingent... I would like to express my special appreciation for your role and contribution. It is a way of giving local women an opportunity in breaking down gender violence," she added.

ACP Claude Tembo, FPU-2 contingent commander, said that serving under UNMISS has been a rewarding experience and that they would take many good memories back home.

He thanked the fellow decorated Rwandan peacekeepers for their professionalism and discipline, which guided them to service excellence.

ACP Tembo dedicated the medals to the people of South Sudan, UN-Police leadership and various stakeholders for the support and cooperation, which facilitated the officers to perform their duties with limited hindrances, the security situation notwithstanding

"It would have been impossible without your support; you made the rather tough task much easier for us. This medal is dedicated to you all," said ACP Tembo.

The medal ceremony was characterized by a parade, martial arts and cultural performance by the decorated Rwandan peacekeepers and South Sudan cultural troop.

"The presence of South Sudanese Police officers and cultural troop on this occasion is a symbol of the good relations we have cultivated with the people of South Sudan and between our two countries. We thank you for your cooperation and support," ACP Tembo said.

The decorated peacekeepers have served with the UN Mission in South Sudan since April last year, carrying out a variety of duties including community policing and protecting displaced people in Protection of Civilian (POC) sites.

Rwanda maintains three Formed Police Unit (FPU) contingents in South Sudan consisting of 560 peacekeepers.

They include two contingents of 160 officers each, operating in the capital Juba, commanded by Assistant Commissioner of Police Claude Tembo, and a female-dominated unit under the command of Senior Superintendent of Police Jackline Urujeni.