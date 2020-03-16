Nigeria: Dakwa Residents Groan As FCDA Demolishes 200 Houses

16 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

Residents of Dakwa around Dei Dei, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory have protested fresh demolition of houses by Federal Capital Development Authority in their area.

The protesters, led by the acting chairman of the community, Suleiman Ibrahim, appealed to the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello, stop the demolition.

They called for an alternative resolution of the boundary issues between Abuja and Niger State.

Daily Trust reports that no fewer than 200 buildings, including uncompleted ones, were pulled down. The residents alleged there was no prior notice.

Residents said they had approached a court to halt further demolition pending when both parties resolved the boundary dispute.

Speaking on behalf of other residents, Muhammad Abdullahi, said: "FCDA people came to Dakwa area on Tuesday, March 10 and they started marking houses and demolishing them simultaneously. This is strange. They should not render us homeless with this uncivilized move."

Some property owners in the area said before acquiring their plots of land, they had learnt that the area belonged to Tafa Local Area of Niger State.

But the Director of the Department of Development Control of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Mukhtar Galadima, explained that the buildings were being demolished for encroachment on the land meant for the Abuja Automobile Market.

He said: "We're here to recover the land. We were here in 2018 to mark the place for demolition and even removed some structures, but some people have been adamant.

"This is not an area in contention; it is clearly a land in the FCT. That's why we're here to remove illegal structures. The marking is for the occupiers to remove their valuables. We've been announcing this for a week."

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of Niger State, Mohammed Kesto, who visited the area, urged the residents not to take laws into their hands.

He promised that the state government would discuss with FCT minister on how to resolve the issue.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

