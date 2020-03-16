South Africa: Coronavirus - DA Postpones Policy Conference, Calls Special Meeting of Senior Leaders

16 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

The DA Federal Executive (FedEx) has resolved to postpone the party's policy conference due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The policy conference was scheduled to take place on 4 and 5 April.

"We will use this opportunity to trial technology-based conferencing, for identified aspects of the policy discussions. The Policy Steering Committee is busy devising a plan for doing this," DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said in a statement.

"The FedEx has also resolved that the Party will abide strictly by the guidelines for meetings and other forms of social and professional interaction outlined by the President last night."

Zille said a decision on the Federal Congress - which will elect new leadership for the party - will be taken at a later stage with the proviso that it must be held after the policy conference. The congress was due to take place on 30 and 31 May.

Meanwhile, interim leader John Steenhuisen, one of the candidates for the federal leader position, has suspended all his campaign events.

In a statement, Steenhuisen said he has noted President Cyril Ramaphos's announcement Sunday evening on the novel coronavirus outbreak currently facing the country.

All planned campaign events suspended

"This is going to be an immense challenge for South Africa, and it is important that we stand together and do everything in our power to protect ourselves and those around us in order to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.

"In light of this, I will be suspending all planned campaign events with immediate effect until further notice. My campaign will continue to communicate with delegates in safe and appropriate ways."

He said he and his campaign team will continually monitor and re-assess the situation going forward, but the safety and well-being of South Africans is their primary concern.

"My thoughts and prayers will be with all those on the front line of fighting this pandemic, including our brave doctors, nurses, paramedics and all law enforcement officials."

Steenhuisen also called an urgent meeting of the party's "shadow cabinet with representatives from our provincial and local governments to discuss comprehensive plans around Covid-19".

The party said it will keep the media updated about the outcomes.

Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

