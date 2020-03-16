South Africa: 'Quantum of Solace' Actress, Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus

16 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Bashiera Parker

Actress, Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Quantum of Solace star took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal she's actually been hauled up at home for the past week after feeling ill.

"Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms," she wrote, before adding, "take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"

The 40-year-old's post comes after A-listers Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson also revealed they tested positive for the Covid-19 virus that was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation last week.

At present, over 160 000 people have tested positive for the virus while 61 cases have been reported in South Africa, leading President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a national disaster.

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

