press release

The High-Commissioner Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Seychelles to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Dick Esparon, presented, today, his letter of Credence to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, at the State House in Le Réduit.

During that meeting, he also presented the letter of Recall of his predecessor, Mr Callixte d'Offay, and conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.