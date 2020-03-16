Mauritius: Seizure of Heroin Worth Rs 16 Million

16 March 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Sixty-six pellets of heroin worth Rs 16 million were seized, on 6 March 2020, at the SSR International Airport by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Section (CANS) of the Mauritius Revenue Authority. Nineteen pellets were found on a Nigerian passenger and he later purged 47 more at the hospital.

The passenger, who arrived onboard a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi, was questioned by CANS officers as he was leaving through the Green Channel. His luggage was scanned and nothing incriminating was found. He was also subjected to a body search by officers of the CANS and the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Unit.

The 19 cylindrical pellets were found in the passenger's undergarments and he revealed that he had purged same on board the plane. The Nigerian and his belongings were handed over to the ADSU for controlled delivery and for further inquiry.

During the controlled delivery, a Mauritian aged 30 years residing at Long Mountain was arrested. Both suspects were presented to court on Sunday 15 March 2020.

