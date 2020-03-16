Mauritius: Women Cooperators Encouraged to Adopt Sustainable Consumption and Production Practices

press release

A one-day workshop aiming at empowering women cooperators to adopt sustainable consumption and production practices in their daily activities, was launched this morning in presence of the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano at the National Cooperative College in Bois Marchand.

Some 100 women cooperators are attending the workshop which is an initiative of the Ministry of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change. The participants will have an insight of the opportunities that can be developed out of wastes, through the projection of short films on climate change and talks on organic household garden.

In his address, Minister Ramano underlined that the world is undergoing a difficult phase with the outbreak of COVID 19 which has a direct impact on the economy as well as other fields including agriculture and environment. It is high time, he said, for people to start adopting healthy lifestyles in harmony with the nature.

He highlighted that some 540 000 tons of wastes are disposed at Mare Chicose out of which some 50% to 60% can be recycled and used to produce composts. In line with the Sustainable Development Goals, he stressed on the need to substantially reduce waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling and reuse. It is vital for countries to strengthen their scientific and technological capacity to move towards more sustainable patterns of consumption and production, he added.

On this score, the Minister encouraged the women cooperators to adopt responsible attitudes in their day-to-day activities and to make use of the compost bins handed over to them during the workshop. This practice, he said, will contribute in the effective waste handling and management in the long- run and hence promote a cleaner and greener inclusive environment.

He also appealed to the population to take cognizance of the adverse impact of plastics on the environment adding that Government is taking all essential measures to limit the production and usage of plastics in Mauritius.