South Africa: Coronavirus - Three-Year-Old Child Suspected to Have Been Infected Via Local Transmission

16 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

In his announcement to the nation on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said there had been local transmissions of the coronavirus (Covid-19). Now, according to the Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, this is under investigation, with one of the suspected cases a three-year-old child in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We will confirm it as soon as we have more information.

"One of the cases is a three-year-old child, who is linked to a contact. But we're trying to establish the exact connection between them," Mkhize said.

He added that he would not go into detail, but said, at this stage, the child's parents were healthy.

Mkhize said another case of local transmission was in Gauteng - and, again, his team was trying to locate where the infection came from.

He further called for cooperation from South Africans to assist in the connection process, in a bid for the government to contain infection rates.

Mkhize explained the restrictions taken to limit the spread of Covid-19 were taken with the poor and vulnerable in mind.

"We are going to be intensifying communication, reaching out to community leaders, churches and so on," he said.

Mkhize added that government would reach out to the largest number of people possible.

"The strain of the inequality of our society is going to [be] most visible at this point," he added, saying more resources would need to go to underprivileged communities.

He explained the Disaster Management Act helped to shorten the supply chain management process, making it easier for departments to coordinate. This meant it would be easier to take action in the areas of need.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.