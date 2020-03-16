Namibia U18 Beat Visiting German Side

16 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

THE visiting German hockey side GTHGC lost the final match of their Namibian tour 5-1 to an u18 Namibian invitation team on Friday.

Namibia took the lead after barely a minute when Fagan Hansen rounded off an attack, while Hansen made it 2-0 five minutes later after a quick exchange of passes with David Britz.

Namibia continued to attack and Hansen completed his hat-trick after finishing off an Isaac Fallis attack at the end of the first chukka.

The Germans managed to keep Namibia at bay in the second chukka, but Namibia's pressure told with two goals in three minutes by David Britz and Hansen, before Henrik Soeder scored a late consolation goal for the visitors.

On Thursday evening, GTHGC recorded the first victory of their tour with a 5-1 victory against St Paul's College.

Michel Borner opened their account with a short corner goal in the second chukka, while two goals in quick succession by Levi Holtshausen and Borner made the half time score 3-0.

GTHGC gradually took control and further goals by Vigo Oemichen and Henrik Soeder put them 5-0 ahead before Marc Olles scored a late consolation goal from a short corner.

Earlier GTHGC lost 3-2 to Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaat Skool and 9-1 to Windhoek High School.

Read the original article on Namibian.

