Zimbabwe: Two Ex-Senior Cops Demand Reinstatement Following Acquittal Over U.S.$4k Theft

15 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

TWO former senior police officers have approached the High Court seeking to be reinstated into the force after they were acquitted of stealing US$4 000 from Kuyedza Women Club, a project run by wives of police officers.

Former Assistant Commissioner Fortunate Chirara and former Inspector John Madhuku have since dragged Police Commissioner General, Godwin Matanga, the Police Service Commission and Senior Assistant Commissioner Godfrey Munyonga to the High Court seeking an order declaring their 'forced' resignations invalid.

The three were cited as first, second and third respondents respectively.

In their court application, the two argue that they were forced to resign by Munyonga who allegedly misled them before guiding them through the retirement process only to lay charges against them.

They were initially convicted by Harare magistrate, Josephine Sande in 2017, but were acquitted after appealing their conviction and sentence at the High Court.

"The third defendant (Munyonga) unlawfully forced the plaintiffs to resign against their will and he threatened them with arrests and discharge from the police service over allegations that the plaintiffs had swindled funds for the Kuyedza Women Club," the court application reads.

"Out of fear and excessive intimidation the plaintiffs tendered resignations to the third defendant who personally supervised the process and directed the plaintiffs on how to resign.

"When the plaintiffs resigned, the third defendant then caused their arrest and caused them to be maliciously prosecuted at Harare Magistrates' Court before the plaintiffs were acquitted on appeal at the High Court."

The two prayed the 'forced resignations' should be declared unlawful and wrongful and accordingly, be set aside. They also want to be reinstated without loss of salary and benefits.

The two were initially sentenced to 24 months imprisonment after they were found guilty of swindling $US4 000 from the Zimbabwe Republic Police's Kuyedza Women's Club.

The State alleged they hatched a plan to steal from the club where they would convert various amounts of money to their own use each time they authorised the purchase of goods. As a result of their actions, the club lost $US4 000 and nothing was recovered.

However, the High Court found them not guilty after they appealed.

The ZRP Kuyedza Women's Club was established by the wives of serving police officers to help empower them with self-sustaining projects and empowerment.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.