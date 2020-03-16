Nigeria: Sanusi - Once Upon an Emir

We are all potential Ex-es: ex-student, ex-director, ex-lecturer, ex-senator, ex-governor, ex-president, ex-oba, ex-emir... . The inimitable Zik famously reminded us when he had a spat with Ukpabi Asika that Ex was an inevitable prefix for any human being as was evidenced by the fact that a certain young man who would someday become an ex-Administrator, was the son of an ex-postmaster!

So, what's so apocalyptic about Sanusi Lamido Sanusi joining the ranks of ex-potentates? Nothing? Everything! Don't ever think that bell you are hearing is tolling for the former Emir of Kano. No. It could be signalling the beginning of a comprehensive demystification of traditional rulership by plebeians holding tenured political power.

In centuries past, no plebeian messed with the traditional institution. The halo of nobility, the sheer vastness of a prince's hereditary powers, rights and privileges, made the subject know his place. Yesterday's subjects are today's political sovereign. They make no pretences to sophistication. They load a gun to kill a spider.

When you dethrone a monarch and then deprive him of his liberty, forcefully banishing him to a place without electricity and potable water, you are playing god. If it was all a public relations Olympics, the calm dignity with which Sanusi handled the humiliation made people all over the world admire his chutzpa and hand him the gold medal.

Life and its many puzzles! Why is it that for some men and women, "their sleep is taken away unless they cause some to fall"? What do you do about an ego that knows no satiation? As the Preacher in the Good Book timelessly says, "All the rivers flow into the sea, yet the sea is never full... The eye is not satisfied with seeing, nor the ear content with hearing... there is nothing new under the sun".

The Yoruba have a poem that says just that. "The horse struts and frets and then dies. Being a veteran walker is no immunity to getting lost. Nothing new under the sun. I've seen kings reduced to slaves; and servants who mounted the throne. Haven't my eyes beheld both river and sea? Haven't I seen a hunchback on spindly legs, and a midget climbing a ladder to add condiment to the soup pot? Tell me, has anyone ever started a building from the roof?

The new Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, is a cousin of his predecessor. As royal intrigues go, when the dust is settled the sword will be sheathed and brother will embrace brother. That is the way of princes. Eventually, outsiders will realise that all they can ever be in palace politics is outsiders.

Our very own Nobel prize winning Kongi was not amused by the scandalous extra-judicial detention of the former emir. He put the emir's travail down to his progressive stance: "Emir Sanusi was a one-man EFCC sanitisation squad in the banking system, taking on the powerful corrupters of that institution... .

"Most important of all, and most pertinently for the nation, Sanusi was one of the early warning voices against religious extremism whose bitter fruits the nation is currently reaping... . The doors of enlightened society remain wide open to Muhammad Sanusi. As for his current crowing Nemesis, a different kind of gates remain yawning to receive him when, as must, the days of governorship immunity finally come to an end."

Support for Sanusi is not limited to radical voices. Veteran technocrat Alhaji Ahmed Joda penned a panegyric in support of the ex-emir: "The purpose of this letter to you is not to commiserate with you, because I know that you must have known the likely consequences of the principled position you have taken. The reality we must face in Northern Nigeria is that the evil forces of feudalism that have kept us in bondage for so long are still there and fighting. You have been the only voice that has been telling us this truth... ."

It is easy to kick a man given a pin-fall by fate, or piss on the grave of a fallen warrior. Dead men don't bite. Real friends show up when you are in life's valley. Say what you will, I would rather have a friend like Nasir el Rufai when the chips are down.

In the midst of all the turmoil, conspiracy theories have surfaced to the effect that the dethronement is but a political sleight-of-hand to propel Sanusi to Nigeria's presidency in 2023. Caution! Let's separate the issues. Political succession is totally different from fundamental human rights. Sanusi is not my next president. My views on power rotation are well documented.

The ex-emir will go down in history as a champion for the rights of the poorest of the poor. He advocated for a new Northern Nigeria where old backward practices such as the almajiri system and irresponsible parenting will be abandoned. His was the voice crying out in the desert, lift my people up from the cesspit of penury.

The attempt to demonise him after dethronement through various allegations, including one on religious fundamentalism, is dead on arrival. The same fate will befall the vilification of El Rufai on account of his loyalty to Sanusi. Please quote me: Modern challenges can never be resolved with a resort to medieval solutions.

Christopher Hitchens' Q&A may someday apply to the ex-Kings College boy who's now an ex-king.

Question: "What is your idea of earthly happiness?"

Answer: "To be vindicated in my own lifetime."