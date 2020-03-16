South Sudan: Govt Suspends Flights to Countries Affected By Coronavirus

South Sudan has announced that it has suspended direct flights to countries affected by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), effective Friday midnight.

Dr Makur Matur, the undersecretary of the ministry of health, on Friday said that the country was "under a high risk of importation of Covid-19 from the affected countries".

"In light to the current transmission of the disease, the government of South Sudan is temporarily suspending flights between South Sudan and affected countries," Dr Matur told journalists in Juba.

The latest decision includes Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Togo, Middle East, US, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Peru, Paraguay some countries in Europe.

In Asia, China, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Philippines, Viet Nam, New Zealand, Cambodia, India have been listed.

Others are Thailand, Indonesia, Maldives and Bangladesh.

Dr Matur added that its embassies in countries hardest-hit by the virus had been advised to impose visa restrictions.

"The restrictions may include directing South Sudan's embassies accredited to the affected countries, not to issue new entry visas, revoke visas or deny admission at the ports of entry" said Dr Matur.

He furthered that passengers arriving the country through Juba International Airport and other points of the entry were being screened for the detection of Covid-19.

South Sudan has not reported any coronavirus cases but neighbouring countries Kenya, Ethiopia and Sudan have confirmed cases.