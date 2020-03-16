Kenya: NHIF Terminates Special Cover for Civil Servants, Police, Prison

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has finally bowed to the restrictions of the law and terminated the comprehensive medical cover that it was providing civil servants, the police and prisons.

The current arrangement, according to the February 26 letter by NHIF acting CEO Nicodemus Odongo, lapses on March 31, meaning that the affected clientele will have to look for other providers.

The move follows months of haggling and correspondences between the National Treasury and the Health ministry over whether NHIF, a state corporation, should be allowed to engage in commercial insurance despite not being registered as an insurance provider under the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA).

52 INSTITUTIONS

The NHIF move also affects at least 52 institutions that were on board.

The institutions are state corporations, county governments and private entities including associations and church groups across the country.

Mr Odongo made the announcement after National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani stood firm that NHIF could not be allowed to engage in the business of commercial insurance unless it was registered under IRA as per the provisions of Section 19 of the Insurance Act.

"This is to inform you that the fund will not be in a position to offer enhanced health insurance cover to National Police, Kenya Prisons, and Civil Servants when the current arrangement lapses on March 31, 2020," Mr Odongo says in the letter.

NHIF has been earning about Sh2 billion in premiums from the police, prisons and civil servants and other bodies including private entities.

The amount is besides the Sh5 billion premium for the police medical insurance scheme and Sh5 billion premium for civil servants' cover paid by the National Treasury.

According to Mr Odongo, the decision to terminate the service is informed by the fact that NHIF has in the recent past received communication from IRA advising of the amendments to the Insurance Act of 2019, where IRA comes in to regulate the business of the Fund.

HEALTH INSURANCE

"The IRA further advices that the fund should not enter into any arrangements to offer health insurance benefits in the manner of conventional health insurance," the CEO said.

On December 13, 2019, Mr Yatani wrote to the then Health CS Sicily Kariuki, now at the Water docket, affirming that NHIF can only be allowed to engage in commercial insurance services for public and private companies only if it complies with the law.

Mr Yatani's letter came after an advisory opinion from the Attorney-General dated October 7, 2019, following an intervention from Ms Kariuki just days after President Kenyatta signed the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2019, into law.

In the November 19, 2019 letter to Mr Yatani, Ms Kariuki argued that implementing the new law would ground the operations of the NHIF.

"As a ministry we have relayed our concerns regarding the said amendment to the Office of the Attorney-General citing reasons why the fund should be shielded against the application of the Insurance Act," Ms Kariuki said.

She also argued that bringing NHIF within the ambit of the Insurance Act would gravely affect the Fund as it would be required to pay levies imposed by the Act, monies which will be drawn from funds meant to provide health services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

LEGAL SUITS

Although Mr Yattani agreed to the request of exempting NHIF from the Act, he was firm that NHIF must be guided by section 19 of the Act.

The move by the NHIF to pull out of the commercial insurance business citing the provisions of the law now exposes all the accounting officers of the affected institutions into legal suits.

An amendment to the Insurance Act in 2017, under the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendment) Act, provides that the penalty for such officers placing risks with insurers and reinsurers not registered under the Act is Sh5 million or a jail term not exceeding five years or both.

The Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) Chief Executive TM Gichuhi in his May 9, 2017, letter to AKI members, warned of the consequences against individuals who place risks with insurers not registered in Kenya.