South Africa: The Fugard Theatre Shuts Down With Immediate Effect

"Sometimes the show can't go on" is the message resonating throughout the South African arts industry on Monday. Large festivals have postponed or cancelled their arrangements, and production on a slew of shows has stopped.

This follows a watershed moment that took place in the country on Sunday night when President Ramaphosa announced the prohibition of gatherings with more than 100 people and requested that South Africans follow social distancing practices.

One venue that has followed these instructions is The Mother City's Fugard Theatre.

In a statement - issued by Lamees Albertus the General Manager at the world-famous art landmark - it was announced: "Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday 15 March, we have decided to suspend operations at The Fugard Theatre with immediate effect, as of Monday 16 March 2020, until further notice due to the acceleration of the COVID-19 virus over the weekend."

It went on about refunds: "All patrons will be contacted by The Fugard Theatre box office to arrange a full refund for seats booked. For any enquiries, please email boxoffice@thefugard.com."

Source: Channel24