South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Possession of Suspected Stolen Property

16 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police officers arrested two suspects for possession of suspected stolen property with a possible link to a housebreaking at a shop in Korsten.

It is alleged that on Sunday, 15 March 2020 at approximately 23:25, members were on duty patrolling in Durban Road, Korsten. While at a petrol station in Durban Road the members noticed three men crossing the road carrying with them huge bags. The men then got into a white Ford Icon and drove off. As police attempted to pull the vehicle over, it sped away down Durban Road towards Holland Park. A chase ensued and on the corners of McHardy Ave and Larch Ave, Holland Park, the driver lost control and collided into the fence of a primary school. The suspects grabbed some of the bags and ran in different directions. The members chased after the suspects and arrested two of them. The vehicle was searched and some bags were also recovered as the suspects dropped them while running.

The members recovered a large quantity of cell phones, clothing, DSTV decoders, cash and chargers. The property is estimated at approximately R100 000.00. It is alleged that a business premises was broken into in Standford Road and the property was identified by the tags on the clothing. Entry to the premises was gained by forcing the back door open. The Ford Icon was also confiscated.

Both suspects, aged 30 and 37 were arrested on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate court during the week.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

