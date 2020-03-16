South Africa: Alleged Business Robbery Suspects Nabbed

16 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Alert Anti-Gang Unit members arrested four suspects in Timothy Valley in Bethelsdorp yesterday afternoon, 15 March 2020, for an alleged business robbery in Humansdorp.

It is alleged that on the mentioned date at about 11:30, the 35-year-old complainant was in his shop in Green Village in Arcadia when 4 men entered the shop. One bought cigarettes and after paying for it, he grabbed the complainant and demanded money. Several cartons of cigarettes, a car battery, some groceries and cash were taken. The suspects jumped into a white Toyota bakkie and fled.

At about 14:20, while patrolling in Timothy Valley, AGU members spotted the bakkie travelling in the opposite direction in William Slammert Drive. The registration number matched to that of the number that was circulated. The members followed the vehicle into Mpuko Street and cornered it. After searching the vehicle and the occupants, four suspects were arrested aged between 20-37 and detained for possession of suspected stolen property. Packets of cigarettes and some cash were confiscated.

SAPS Humansdorp detectives will be probing a possible link to the business robbery. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

