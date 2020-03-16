Kenya: Revealed - Kenyatta's Inverted Number Plate Was a 'Mistake'

16 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenyans were on Sunday left with many unanswered questions after President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived at Harambee House to update the nation on coronavirus pandemic in a vehicle with the front number plate fixed upside down.

A few Kenyans tried to explain away what the inverted number plate meant, with some claiming it was protocol for the head of state to drive with an inverted number plate when was about to deliver bad news to the country.

But according to a senior government official who spoke to Nairobi News on condition of anonymity said the number plate was inverted by mistake.

"There is nowhere in the military protocol code where the inverted number plate has been discussed. The incident was a mistake and that is why it was rectified immediately they noticed."

The source also added that if in deed it was protocol then even the back number plate could have been inverted to match the front.

The president on Sunday arrived in a vehicle with the inverted number before announcing that two more people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the country after the first one was made public on Friday.

Uhuru also announced other measures the government was initiating to minimize the spread of the viral disease that had claimed the lives of more than 6,000 people by Monday.

