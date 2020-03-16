South Africa: One Suspect Arrested for Murder of 83-Year-Old Lady

press release

A 35-year-old male suspect has been arrested by a Task Team that was assembled after an elderly woman, aged 83 years was attacked, beaten and burnt alive at Majuba Village, Sterkspruit on 15 March 2020 at around 10:15.

A case of murder was opened by the police and is currently under investigation.

The suspect is expected to appear at Sterkspruit Regional Court on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 facing charges of assault GBH, arson, murder and attempted murder, as a 23-year-old relative of the victim was poured with paraffin and illuminated without success.

It is alleged that the victim was at her home when she was attacked by young men from the locality, claiming that she is responsible for the death of another young man who was buried on the previous day, 14 March 2020. The suspects allegedly burnt the rondavel belonging to the victim, assaulted her before they forcefully put her head inside a drum filled with water until she died. A grandchild of the victim, aged 23 years who lived with her, was taken to a place of safety and is currently under police protection.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said a seasoned team of detectives have been tasked with the pivotal duty of following on the tracks of the perpetrators to ensure that they are arrested and prosecuted for their gruesome actions.

"We condemn such brutal acts and barbaric attacks on our women, elderly and children especially in our rural areas. No one deserves to die in such a painful manner at the hands of heartless men accusing her of witchcraft. We as the Provincial police cannot tolerate such disrespect for human life, the rule of law and supremacy of our constitution including basic human rights," said Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga.