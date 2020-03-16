South Africa: Sunshine Tour Suspends All Activities

16 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

The Sunshine Tour has suspended all of its activities as of Monday, 16 March.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a national state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

The golf governing body announced via a press statement that it would "review its position on 20 April or as the situation demands".

Sunshine Tour commissioner Selwyn Nathan commented: "This decision was taken by the Sunshine Tour Board of Directors and Players Committee, and stands in unity with the International Federation of PGA Tours and world golf's decision to suspend its activities.

"Our aim is to both safeguard our members and our loyal fans, and support the President's call for all South Africans to present a united front in taking the prescribed action to prevent the further spread of this virus.

"As such the Sunshine Tour has instituted an immediate international and domestic air travel ban for all of our staff. The Sunshine Tour's head office will be closed throughout this period, but all communication will carry on as per normal as staff will work remotely and in designated teams. Regular communication from the Tour will still be sent to all of our members via our website, email, WhatsApp and social media, keeping them updated on what is an incredibly fluid and dynamic situation.

"As part of our 'Return to Golf' plan, the Tour has already held discussions with all of our partners, sponsors and host venues of our upcoming African leg of tournaments on the proposed way forward and to ensure everything is in place to resume our activities as soon as the South African government provides this go-ahead and in consultation with our partners in Africa.

"Our immediate priority is, as a leading sports body in South Africa, to be responsible and do everything to contribute to stopping the spread of Covid-19 so that our society may return to normal as soon as possible.

"We thank our sponsors and partners for their support and understanding during such a unique moment in South African golf, and we also ask for the patience of our fans at this time."

The next scheduled Sunshine Tour event is the Royal Swazi Open from 6-9 May, 2020.

- Sunshine Tour

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.