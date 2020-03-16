Angola: Covid - 19 - Latest Tests Negative in Angola

Luanda — Five citizens suspected of contracting the new Coronavíros (Covid - 19) have tested negative for disease, thus keeping Angola immune from any case since the outbreak started in China in December 2019.

This was confirmed by Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during a press conference granted on Sunday.

The suspects include two Angolans (a man and woman, aged 41 and 47 respectively), one Portuguese (man, aged 59), another Portuguese-Angolan (man, 46) and a French (man 56), the official said.

Since February 26th, 104 citizens have been screened and tested, all tasted negative for Covid - 19.

Franco Mufinda clarified that all citizens from infected and/or affected countries and at the time of screening (at the borders) they present symptoms of this pandemic, which include cough, flu, fever and difficulty breathing, considered suspicious cases.

The Secretary of State for Public Health stressed that at the entrance, by sea, land or air, people without any symptoms are released and can go straight home, since they do not come from China, Italy, Iran and South Korea, countries banned by Angola.

He said that on Saturday (the 14th), 31 citizens were released, including Angolans and Chinese, a total of 57 who had been placed in the Calumbo Quarantine Center.

The new Coronavirus (Covid - 19) has claimed over 4,900 lives and infected about 131 ,000 in hundreds of countries and territories, thus prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declared a pandemic.

Angola remains without a positive pandemic case record, while the DRC, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Senegal, Togo, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, South Africa, Gabon, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Namibia and Mauritania are the African countries affected.