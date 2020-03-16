Tanzania Confirms First Coronavirus Case

16 March 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By The Citizen

The ministry of health on March 16, announced the first coronavirus case in Tanzania.

The female patient, 46, arrived in Tanzania on March 15 from Belgium aboard RwandAir plane and landed at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), the thermos scanner did not detect any high temperature.

She left the country on March 3, while there she visited Sweden and Germany before she went back to Belgium and returned to Tanzania on March 15.

The patient went into self-isolation but samples tested positive of the coronavirus, she is now at Mount Meru Hospital. Her situation has been contained.

