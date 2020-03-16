Somalia: Army Seizes Control of Key Town in Lower Shabelle Region

The Federal Government forces were reported to have recaptured a strategic town in the southern Lower Shabelle region on Monday following an operation backed by AU troops.

The allied forces wrested control of Janale, located about 100-Km southwest of Mogadishu from Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group battling to oust the UN-backed government.

The area has been under Al-Shabaab control for almost 10 years.

Abdi Ali, one of the Somali army commanders in the region has confirmed the seizure of the town to the local media in Mogadishu without providing further details of the current situation.

Al-Shabaab has not yet commented on the military claims.