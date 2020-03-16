Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Responsibility for an Attack in Bosaso

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for an attack in the port city of Bosaso, which serves as the commercial hub of Somalia's northeastern Puntland.

In a statement, Al-Shabaab said its fighters carried out mortar attacks and blasts in the city targeting state security personnel. At least one officer was killed in the assault.

Puntland has not released a statement regarding the attack.

Bosaso has been the scene of attacks in the past, some claimed by the ISIS-linked militants in the Bari region who faced several US airstrikes on their hideouts.