Sudan: Central Darfur Protest Against Fuel Prices, Shortages

Niertiti — Vehicle owners in Nierteti in Central Darfur carried out a march in protest against shortages of fuel and the high prices for fuel on Sunday.

Adam Okro told Radio Dabanga that the protesters blocked the Nierteti-Nyala road. He said that the price of a barrel of petrol reached SDG 22,000 ($400), while the price of a barrel of diesel now is SDG 10,000.

The high fuel prices are reflected in the prices of travel tickets, he stated. The price of a ticket from Nierteti to Nyala or Zalingei now is SDG 300, to Golo SDG 500, and a bus ticket to Kabkabiya costs SDG 700.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.