Sudan: Central Darfur Protest Against Fuel Prices, Shortages

16 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Niertiti — Vehicle owners in Nierteti in Central Darfur carried out a march in protest against shortages of fuel and the high prices for fuel on Sunday.

Adam Okro told Radio Dabanga that the protesters blocked the Nierteti-Nyala road. He said that the price of a barrel of petrol reached SDG 22,000 ($400), while the price of a barrel of diesel now is SDG 10,000.

The high fuel prices are reflected in the prices of travel tickets, he stated. The price of a ticket from Nierteti to Nyala or Zalingei now is SDG 300, to Golo SDG 500, and a bus ticket to Kabkabiya costs SDG 700.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.