Egypt: 3000 Sudanese Held By Egypt At Border

Argeen — About 3,000 Sudanese nationals are detained at the Ashkeet and Argeen border crossings near the High Dam port, Northern state. The Egyptian authorities claim their visas are false.

A source within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA). He said that Khartoum and Cairo are in continuous contact about the case at the highest level.

Member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed El Faki visited the two border crossings on Sunday. He heard how the Sudanese entered Egypt, and saw the conditions they stay in.

The Sudanese Council of Ministers decided on Saturday to evacuate the detainees to Sudan through the Argeen border crossing, establish a temporary shelter camp, and conduct medical examinations.

