Sudan: Face Mask and Fruit Prices Soar in Sudan

Khartoum — The price of vitamin C rich fruits in Khartoum has risen significantly because of the spread of the coronavirus. The price of medical supplies as face masks went up from SDG 3 to SDG 50 ($0.9).

The price of a dozen of guavas or oranges rose from SDG 100 ($1.8) to SDG 130-140 in Khartoum. A pound of gared (acacia pods) jumped from SDG 12 to SDG 40. The price of a pound of tamarind increased from SDG 40 to SDG 65.

The usual crowds at Khartoum's main streets, bus stations, and markets were absent on Sunday, after the government announced measures against the spread of corona disease and warned against crowds.

Sterilisation materials

The price of sterilisation materials went from SDG 40 to SDG 200 ($3.6) and medical gloves from SDG 5 to SDG 45.

Pharmacist Salam reported that medical disinfectants and sterilisation materials are insufficiently available in Khartoum pharmacies. Medical disinfectants and gloves were sold out in several state capitals as well.

Salam said that some pharmacists provide locally made sanitisers. They also dispense free face masks.

Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments Nasreldin Mofreh (Social media)

Mosques

Minister of Religious Affairs Nasreldin Mofreh directed imams of mosques to reduce the time between the call to prayer and prayer itself to less than 15 minutes. He also insisted not to prolong prayers, and to shorten sermons, in order to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mofreh instructed the imams to ensure that the distance between the rows during prayer in the mosques is about one and a half meters. He appealed to the Sudanese to be satisfied with mourning ceremonies in front of the house of the deceased, and not to enter the funeral pavilion.

Government

On Saturday, the Sudanese government announced the closure of universities, schools, and kindergartens for one month. The Ministry of Youth and Sports decided to hold sports matches without audiences.

Epidemiologists and other medical professionals told the people to stop shaking hands, wash their hands, maintain a safe distance, avoid crowds, and to ventilate workplaces, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Sudan Doctors Central Committee warned for rumours and false information about the coronavirus, which circulates at social media. It stressed the need to pay attention to information from official platforms only.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.