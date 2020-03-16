Sierra Leone: 50-Year-Old Narrates How She Was Gang-Raped

50-year-old Adama Siray (Not her real name) last Friday (13th March) narrated in court as to how she was allegedly gang-raped by eight accused persons.

While speaking through an interpreter, the victim recognised the 5th accused (Abdul Salam Fullah) as her nephew and recalled on the day of the alleged incident.

She told the court that on that fateful day, she was sitting in her compound together with her sister when someone alerted them to enter into their rooms because secret society men (Poro) wanted to come out that day.

She said when she rushed into the house and locked the door with a stick, the men knocked and forced the door opened, which made the stick behind the door hit her in the face and apparently she fell on the wooden bed.

She said the men entered her room and forcefully removed her out after receiving some slaps in the face.

"I was on bed when they entered and I shouted 'don't touch me', but they took me out and started slapping me in the face. The rope that was hung on my waist got cut. They removed my pant and started having sexual intercourse with me one after the other. After the forceful intercourse, blood started oozing from my vagina," she claimed.

She explained that during the intercourse, she recognised someone by the name of Mannah Kallon, who was not in court, but couldn't tell how many people had sex with her , because they beat her mercilessly before the 5th accused could take her half-naked to a village called Gondama.

She said when they arrived at Gondama, Chief Murray ordered them to take her inside the room and in the morning hours, she went to the police station and made statement.

During cross examination by Lawyer A. Beriwe, the victim was asked if she knew the people that had sex with her, she responded in the negative and added that she knew the 1st accused as her brother.

The accused-Jinah Gberie, Micheal Patrick Ansumana, Alhaji Osman Fofanah, Morlai Fofanah, Abdul Salam Fullah, Albert Boickarie, Joe Jaiah and Mustapha Aruna, are before the court on 18 count charges of conspiracy to commit a rape, conspiracy to Kidnap, conspiracy to false imprisonment, rape, wounding with intent and other 13 related charges.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Moses Moore, alleges that all the accused persons on Saturday, 11th January, 2020, at Moutor Village, Kpanda Kemoh Chiefdom in Bonthe District, conspired together with other persons unknown to rape the 50-year-old woman.

In count two, three, four and five, the accused persons on the same date and place, allegedly conspired together with other persons unknown to kidnap, falsely imprisoned, rape and wounded the victim with intent to do her grievous bodily harm.

Meanwhile, the presiding Magistrate Abdul Sheriff refused the bail application of the defense and remanded all the accused persons at the Male Correctional Centre on Padembe Road, and adjourned the matter to Wednesday 18th March for further hearing.