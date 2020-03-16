Sierra Leone: Vilified Njala Law Professor Demands Public Apology

Professor Ajayi Emmanuel Femi Gbenga exonerated

Nigerian professor of Law School at Njala University, Ajayi Emmanuel Femi Gbenga, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over alleged fake qualifications, has in an exclusive interview with Concord Times demanded public from the ACC and subsequent reinstatement at the university.

Sometimes in July, 2019, the ACC acted on an anonymous complaint, which alleged that, Professor AjayI Emmanuel Femi Gbenga, an employee of the Institute of Social science Administration and Management, School of Social Sciences and Law, Njala University, was using false identity to deceive the Principal and fraudulently or unlawfully acquired public service or benefits.

It was further alleged that he fraudulently presented questionable academic documents as credentials for him to be appointed as the Head of the Njala University Law School.

Following a thorough investigation into the report in Sierra Leone, Nigeria and other places of interest which lasted for eight months, ACC finally established that the allegations levied against Professor Ajayi Emmanuel F. Gbenga were false, and as a matter of fact, he merited all his academic qualifications through legal means.

The Commission also found out that the professor never coarse anyone for money, but that students were the ones that made the arrangements and collected the money by themselves.

Speaking to this press, Prof. EFG Ajayi said the report was made by unnamed staff in the Njala University Administration, and that the move was a deliberate ploy to damage his hard earned academic reputation around the World.

"This whole incident took me from a state of Intellectual Ocean to a state of intellectual atrophy and finally, intellectual aridity. For the first time in my academic life, I did not publish even a single article, for over eight months," he said.

He said the incident was so devastating that he couldn't even sleep, eat, or do anything apart from thinking about the "pull him down" attitude of people he once regarded as reasonable.

"Those qualifications they rubbished took me 25 years to acquire and my teaching career which started on 1st November 1978, that is, 42 years, all went up in flames by the deliberate act of Njala University and ACC," he said.

'I nearly committed suicide because it was the darkest period of my life; there was no work, no money, no reading and no writing which I had been used to for 42 years.'

He said his reputation was dented, and that since in his academic journey, that was the first time he felt like, he was no one in the academic corridor.

"I still can't understand why people will be that wicked. I went to Njala with the aim of making its Law School a centre of excellence in Information Communication Technology (ICT) Law, Commercial Law and Maritime Law, among others. Three professors of law from Europe had agreed to come and teach free of charge in the above stated three areas, that is, ICT Commercial and Maritime in the school, without charging the administration or the government of Sierra Leone, a dime. All they did was not only to discourage my efforts, but to also kill and bury my hard earned career. Where is patriotism in some Sierra Leoneans?" he asked.

"I need to be reinstated with full payment of all outstanding salaries from the time of the incident to date as well as compensation, for the avoidable and needless arrest detention, irreversible character assassination and reputational damages."

He also demanded that the Njala University Administration and ACC must tender a public apology to him for the 'embarrassment' they put him through.