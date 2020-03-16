Sierra Leone: Vilified Njala Law Professor Demands Public Apology

16 March 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Frederick V. Kanneh

Professor Ajayi Emmanuel Femi Gbenga exonerated

Nigerian professor of Law School at Njala University, Ajayi Emmanuel Femi Gbenga, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over alleged fake qualifications, has in an exclusive interview with Concord Times demanded public from the ACC and subsequent reinstatement at the university.

Sometimes in July, 2019, the ACC acted on an anonymous complaint, which alleged that, Professor AjayI Emmanuel Femi Gbenga, an employee of the Institute of Social science Administration and Management, School of Social Sciences and Law, Njala University, was using false identity to deceive the Principal and fraudulently or unlawfully acquired public service or benefits.

It was further alleged that he fraudulently presented questionable academic documents as credentials for him to be appointed as the Head of the Njala University Law School.

Following a thorough investigation into the report in Sierra Leone, Nigeria and other places of interest which lasted for eight months, ACC finally established that the allegations levied against Professor Ajayi Emmanuel F. Gbenga were false, and as a matter of fact, he merited all his academic qualifications through legal means.

The Commission also found out that the professor never coarse anyone for money, but that students were the ones that made the arrangements and collected the money by themselves.

Speaking to this press, Prof. EFG Ajayi said the report was made by unnamed staff in the Njala University Administration, and that the move was a deliberate ploy to damage his hard earned academic reputation around the World.

"This whole incident took me from a state of Intellectual Ocean to a state of intellectual atrophy and finally, intellectual aridity. For the first time in my academic life, I did not publish even a single article, for over eight months," he said.

He said the incident was so devastating that he couldn't even sleep, eat, or do anything apart from thinking about the "pull him down" attitude of people he once regarded as reasonable.

"Those qualifications they rubbished took me 25 years to acquire and my teaching career which started on 1st November 1978, that is, 42 years, all went up in flames by the deliberate act of Njala University and ACC," he said.

'I nearly committed suicide because it was the darkest period of my life; there was no work, no money, no reading and no writing which I had been used to for 42 years.'

He said his reputation was dented, and that since in his academic journey, that was the first time he felt like, he was no one in the academic corridor.

"I still can't understand why people will be that wicked. I went to Njala with the aim of making its Law School a centre of excellence in Information Communication Technology (ICT) Law, Commercial Law and Maritime Law, among others. Three professors of law from Europe had agreed to come and teach free of charge in the above stated three areas, that is, ICT Commercial and Maritime in the school, without charging the administration or the government of Sierra Leone, a dime. All they did was not only to discourage my efforts, but to also kill and bury my hard earned career. Where is patriotism in some Sierra Leoneans?" he asked.

"I need to be reinstated with full payment of all outstanding salaries from the time of the incident to date as well as compensation, for the avoidable and needless arrest detention, irreversible character assassination and reputational damages."

He also demanded that the Njala University Administration and ACC must tender a public apology to him for the 'embarrassment' they put him through.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.