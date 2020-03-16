Ghana: Agyemang's Brace Sink Legon Cities

Medeama's hotshot striker Prince Opoku Agyemang hit a brace on Saturday to secure his side a 2-0 win over Legon Cities in their week 15 Premier League clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

His two goals confirmed him as one of the most lethal front men in the league and earned him the Player-of -the-Match award to cap an evening where his side's strong outing confirmed them as viable title contenders.

Agyemang's brace increased his tally to 11 on the scorers chart as he hotly pursues Inter Allies Victorian Adebayor (12) and Aduana's Yahaya Mohammed (11) for the prestigious goal king accolade.

From the onset, Medeama's control, confidence and effective passing game caused problems for the home side, which were short of an antidote to prevent a likely goal haul.

It, therefore, came as no surprise when the visitors shot into the lead in the 13th minute after constantly threatening the Cities goal area.

After the Cities defense failed to clear a corner kick whipped in from the right from winger Eric Kwakwa, Kwasi Donsu pounced on the ball and located the advancing Nana Kofi Babil who delivered a good cross to the unmarked Opoku Agyemang to slot home.

Donsu again, was in the thick of affairs when 30 minutes into the game, he was released with a superb pass after a slick team build-up play from the visitors.

He raced down the right and cleverly shrugged off a challenge from an opponent to set up Opoku Agyemang to register his brace and his side's second.

In the early stages after recess, Medeama nearly added a third but striker Nana Kofi Babil skimmed his effort wide after coming face-to-face with Cities goalie Komla Selorm.

Cities increased the intensity of their play and gradually found their feet in the game.

This nearly paid off when midfielder Jabila Abdul Karim dummied his way into the Medeama box delivered a low shot that ricocheted off the goalpost.

A late attempt by Abdul Karim, Doku Cephas, Mireku Joseph and Captain Abdul Latif to rally Cities back into the game paid no dividends as Medeama gained all three points.