Ghana: Kotoko, Hearts in Action Today

Asante Kotoko will attempt to boost their title hopes when they face high-flying Inter Allies today in a dicey duel at the Accra Stadium as final fixtures of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) week 15 are honoured today.

Meanwhile, Kotoko's main rivals, Hearts of Oak in another GPL clash against King Faisal today would seek to maintain the momentum from their 4-0 drubbing of Olympics by downing the bottom placed Faisal.

With Berekum Chelsea losing at the Golden City Park against WAFA, a win for the Porcupine Warriors would see them climb to the third spot with 28 points and also place them at par with second-placed Aduana Stars and two points adrift leaders Medeama.

Kotoko would seek to make amends for their goalless result against Sharks at the same venue in mid-week but would find in Allies a team that is on the ascendancy and possess the threat of the league's top scorer Victorien Adebayor.

Unfortunately for the visitors, first-choice full back Christopher Nettey is unavailable for today's game after failing to recover in time from an injury he sustained from the Sharks game.

Unlike their rivals, Hearts coach Edward Odoom has the full complement of his side and will hope Benjamin Afutu, Joseph Esso, Daniel Afriyie and Kofi Kordzi who were standout performers against Olympics replicate their performance today.

A win for the 'Phobians' would see them climb from their ninth position on the log, but they must be wary of a Faisal side that is desperate to register its first win of the season.