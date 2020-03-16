Ghana: Abbey Quaye Saves Day for Oly

Accra Great Olympics bounced back from their devastating 4-0 defeat in the hands of local rivals Hearts of Oak on Wednesday to beat Liberty Professionals 2-1 in their Week 15 Premier League clash yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A brace from skipper Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye and a goal from Elvis Kyei Baffour secured the maximum three points for the Wonder Club to lift them above the relegation zone.

Though the victory was snatched by the skin of their teeth, it was enough to find the lost voices of the loyal fans that sang and danced their way into the night in celebration of the uplifting victory in the midst of their roller coaster season.

Inspirational Maxwell Quaye put Olympics ahead in the 24th minute with a superb strike following a great movement into the opponent's goal area.

The home side held onto the lead but surprisingly gave it away in the dying minutes of the first half when Raymond Oko Grippman fouled his marker Michael Ampadu in the box for a penalty.

Kyei Baffour stepped up to convert beautifully from the spot to put his side level with the last kick of the half.

The visitors continued with their imposing play in the second half as they went in search of the leader and possibly snatch victory from the home side.

They, however, shot themselves in the foot as they created several goal scoring opportunities but were wasteful, much to the relief of the abysmal defense of Great Olympics who were practically chasing shadows.

Elvis Baffour, the main culprit in the 56th minute danced his way through the defense of Olympics but his final touch went off the post.

He came close again just two minutes after that dreadful miss when he was put through on goal but his shot went wide when he had only the goalkeeper to beat.

But Abbey Quaye struck again in the 84th minute as he fired from an acute angle.