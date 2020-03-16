Ghana: Gold Fields PGA Golden Classic Championship to Tee Off March 19

The maiden edition of the Gold Fields PGA Golden Classic Championship for Ghanaian Pro Golfers will tee off on Thursday, at the Damang Golf course in the Western Region.

The three-day championship will end on Saturday with winners receiving attractive prizes from the organisers and sponsors.

Akwasi Prempeh, Tournament Director of Ghana PGA, told the Times Sports the new event under the sponsorship of Gold Fields Ghana will replace the PGA tour which was played on four different golf courses last year.

A total of 50 Ghanaian professional golfers drawn from across the country will engage each other in the new championship at the course also known as St. Andrews of Ghana Golf Course.

According to Mr Prempeh, the sponsors have announced a prize package of GH¢50.000 for both regular and seniors.

Without the cut system, Mr Prempeh explained that all golfers will have the opportunity to play in all the three days.

He said prizes in the regular category will range from GH¢6,000 to GH¢1,000 while the seniors division will be awarded prizes ranging from GH¢2,500 to GH¢1,000.

Meanwhile, the Ghana PGA will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to elect new officers or confirm managers of the Association on March 18, 2020 at Damang.

Positions available to be contested for include Tournament Director, Vice Tournament Director, Captain, Vice Captain and Treasurer.

"We are yet to have new candidates to vie for any of these positions but deadline for filing of nomination was March 12, so we cannot say the election will be suspended", a PGA official revealed.