Cameroon: North West - Govt Reassures Ahead of Legislative Re-Run

Territorial Administration Minister, Atanga Nji Paul sets March 17, 2020 to begin regularisation of commercial Moto cycle sector in the North West.

An evaluation of the the Security Situation in the North West region, seven days to the scheduled re-run of partial legislative election inspires hope, but not without the need for virgilance.That is how the Minister of Territorial Administration, Atanga Nji Paul summed up deliberations after a security meeting in Bamenda on March 13, 2020. Minister Atanga Nji Paul told the press that the situation was under control and congratulated the administration of the North West, defense and security forces for a remarkable performance that helped matters for the hitch- free, twin legislative and municipal elections of last February 9, 2020. The Minister stated the preparedness of the government to standby the election managing body, ELECAM to successfully deliver during the March 22nd re-run in the concerned constituencies in the North West and South West regions. He revisited the unfortunate incident of March 8, 2020 in Bamenda when an explosion from locally manufactured explosives almost marred celebrations marking the 35th International women's day.The Minister is not in doubt that the disorder in the commercial motorcycle sector is associated with kidnappings for ransom and killings that is threatening social peace the North West region. It is against this backdrop that, Minister Atanga Nji Paul has set March 17, 2020 to begin the identification of Commercial Motorcycls in Mezam division. "The time of grace is over and the law regulating the sector must be applied to check dis order in the commercial motorcycle sector in Mezam Division and later, in the other Divisions, he said".