South Africa: Man Charged With Stabbing to Death Pregnant Ex-Wife

16 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Chantall Presence

A 43-year-old man has been charged at the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court, Cape Town, on Monday for the murder of his pregnant ex-wife.

The case of Mandla Benson Luthuli was postponed to 24 March for a bail application.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told News24 the State would oppose bail.

Benson was arrested on 9 March, mere minutes after he allegedly stabbed his 40-year-old ex-wife to death.

Police officers gave chase and caught him and arrested him after he fled the scene on foot.

Officers had to take him away from the scene after female community members tried to harm him, police said at the time.

