Namibia: Affordable Housing Delivery Slow - Ithete

DEPUTY finance minister Natangue Ithete has conceded that the government has not been quick and effective enough in the provision of serviced land in urban areas and affordable housing for the masses.

He, however, added that the government is committed to providing decent housing and has partnered with the private sector in executing some key developmental objectives.

Ithete, who was speaking at the RTO (Rent-to-Own) housing launch by the Ongos Valley Development project, said housing is a basic need and those tasked to make it available should price it correctly.

"I call upon you to put humanity before profit. Price your property in such a way that you aim to recover costs with minimum profit rather than maximising it at the expense of the homeless," the deputy minister advised.

Touching on the RTO project, Ithete said it is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) meant to provide and administer an alternative financing method for property ownership through an instalment sales model.

"I am reliably informed that this model will be applied exclusively for 1 000 homes within Ongos Valley Development. Rent-to-own is a way to buy or sell something over time, giving the buyer an option to purchase at some point in the future," he added.

Confirming Ithete's sentiments, RTO Namibia's chief executive officer Innocencio Verde said the 1 000 housing units are part of the 4 457 housing unit development at Ongos Valley situated 13km north-west of Windhoek's central business district.

"Namibia's housing challenges are undoubtedly complex and well-documented. They exist in part due to the fact that the supply of housing and or existing housing stock is by far less than what is needed or too expensive, hence the RTO initiative," he said.

To ensure the completed 1 000 housing units are purchased, RTO in partnership with other investors, will raise the capital on a debt and equity basis, across the spectrum of different housing units on offer at Ongos Valley.

"Meanwhile, the SPV will sell the residential units to natural persons in terms of an instalment sale agreement. The SPV will enter an agreement to sell a residential property to natural persons. In terms of the agreement, the purchase price shall be paid by way of monthly instalments over a period exceeding one year but not exceeding five years," he added.

The Namibian reported last month that the slow servicing of land, as well as speculation among private developers, are pushing up land prices, especially in Windhoek.

This has also caused a mismatch between demand and supply of land in the city, a First Capital Namibia report indicated.

In the report, First Capital said the average price of land in a middle-income suburb of Windhoek, such as Khomasdal, is 11 times more than it is at Keetmanshoop.

Equally scoring big from the high housing prices are the banks that have invested over N$50 billion in the property market of which a larger part is residential houses.

According to the World Bank, RTO works well when a country has financing tools, such as bonds issued for multi-family development, the state has a land bank or other systems of lowering the cost of land as well as transparent, efficient, fair, and clearly targeted demand-side subsidies, among other things.

