Zimbabwe: Pay Full Exam Fees for Children From Poor Families

16 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

A local education lobby group, Tag a Life International (TALI) has urged government to provide funds to pay examination fees for poor children who constitute of 70% of learners in schools.

In a press conference today, TALI spokesperson, Nyaradzo Mashayamombe urged government to put practical measures to ensure children have access to state funded basic education.

"Many of these children will not seat for exams if the state does not fully fund examination fees for the largely poor children who constitute more than 70% of learners," said Mashayamombe.

Zimsec recently announced new examination fees which are $125 for grade 7, $90 per subject for Ordinary level and $165 per subject for Advanced level.

Government followed up with a commitment to pay 53 percent of the set exam fees but TALI has called on government to settle the full bill.

TALI said the country has a significant percentage of children who are failing to get into formal education system despite the availability of the policies and laws that now allow the children access to education.

"Abolishing exam fees will ultimately ensure Zimbabwean children begin to enjoy their right to state funded basic education," said Mashayamombe.

