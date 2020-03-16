Rwanda: Akagera Announces Ticket Increases

Akagera National Park, arguably central Africa's largest protected wetland and the remaining refuge for savannah-adapted species, says it will hike ticket prices effective January next year.

In the newly proposed ticket structure, nationals will still pay less than 20 per cent of the fee paid by international visitors, according to the park's management.

Nationals make up almost 50 per cent of the total visitors to Akagera and pay somewhere around $7.5 each compared to $50 by an international visitor.

Citizens of the other East African Community (EAC) member states (Burundi, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda) pay the same amount as their Rwandan counterparts.

Akagera management says the decision is partly based on "planned developments to improve the experience for park visitors" but has yet to release the new ticket structure.

Akagera is one of the country's major destinations and it generates sizeable revenue for the economy.

Last year, Akagera received more than 49,000 visitors fetching some $2.5 million in park revenue last year, a 25 per cent increase from the 2018 proceeds.

Park eyes financial sustainability

According to the park's management, in 2019 it earned almost 90 per cent of its operating budget through tourism and other forms of revenue, up from just 10 per cent in 2010, and is on its way to attaining financial sustainability.

Currently, 100 per cent of the revenue from entry and activity fees paid to Akagera goes directly back into the management of the park, funding law enforcement activities, community engagement work, and conservation initiatives.

"In 2020 Akagera is estimated to achieve 92 per cent of its budget and then begin breaking even from 2021 onwards," a statement reads in part, adding that updating the fees structure is key to achieving the park's projected revenue.

Christian Ouch Nsengiyumva, a tour operator based in Kigali, told the New Times that increasing park entrance fees could make sense if the plan was to improve tourist experience.

'Beautiful, attractive' destination

"I think Akagera is one of the few remaining savannah parks, it is beautiful and attractive, but increasing fees makes sense only if they want to maintain the park and improve visitor experience," he said.

Nsegiyumva said that, currently, the park doesn't offer the best animal experience it should offer, because tourists rarely get to see the Big Five when they visit.

Akagera management says there are several developments that have taken place at the destination over the years with other additional improvements still in the pipeline, with view to boost the experience for park visitors.

These include maintaining and extending road network, increased wildlife populations, maintaining campsites, and additional tourism facilities such as Mihindi cafe and campsite, as well as Nyungwe gate café and shop.

"It is surmised that these developments, and the increase in costs that accompany them, justify an increase in the entry fee," it said in an advert published in The New Times on Monday.

The newly proposed fees are in keeping with standards of other national parks of similar standing in the East African Community (EAC) region, the park says.

Arrival of 'The Big Five'

A 2019 aerial census showed an increase in animal population in the park with a total of 13,500 animals recorded. This represents an increase from 12,000 counted in 2017.

Last year, the park received five eastern black rhinos from a zoo in Czech Republic, completing the return of the 'Big 5' to the savannah destination - the other species under this category being lions, buffaloes, leopards and elephants.

Before the reintroduction of the rhinos, Akagera National Park had in 2015 re-introduced lions having translocated them from South Africa.

National visits grow 10 per cent from 2018 to 2019, compared to 19 per cent increase in the number of international tourists over the same period, the park says.

Akagera says encouraging additional visitors and increasing overall visitor numbers is one way to increase park-earned revenue. However, it warned against the potential to reach unsustainable levels.

The park says it wants visitors to spend more time and experience more of what it has to offer.