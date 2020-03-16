Malawi: UTM Youth Clean Njamba After Party Rally

16 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

UTM Party youth in Blantyre on Monday returned to Njamba Freedom Park to pick filth and waste dumped during Sunday's party rally held by State vice-president Saulos Chilima.

Addressing the youth during the exercise, one of the organisers Dorothy Kachitsa expressed gratitude over the development, calling it a new way of practising politics.

"Previously, we have had different political groups using the place and leave it messed, without returning to clean it up .

"It is through UTM leadership that we seek to live by its principles that prioritize and extremely guard a person's well-being and future.

"To achieve a great future and of course to protect that future and ensure that our generation should live to experience the same future we preach, it is also important to ensure that the places we live are clean and safe," said Kachitsa.

This is not the first time UTM has done the after-rally cleaning as they have done so at the same place and other places before.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.